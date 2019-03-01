Abstract

OBJECTIVE To study the occurrence of fall injuries among primary school students and its influencing factors, and to provide a reference for the development of interventions to prevent fall injuries of primary school students.



METHODS Using cluster random sampling method, 12 primary schools in Pudong New Area were selected for questionnaire survey, and χ 2 test and multivariate logistic regression statistical method were used for statistical analysis.



RESULTS A total of 9,419 valid questionnaires were recovered. The incidence of fall injuries was 6.96%; the locations of fall injuries were mainly at school (24.04%) and at home (23.80%); the activities involved when the fall injury occurred were mainly entertainment (26.51%) and peer playfulness (16.65%) ; The main reasons for falling injuries are slipping (25.77%) and tripping (22.56%); the main parts of falling injuries are lower limbs (32.18%) and upper limbs (24.29%); the main types of injuries are abrasions / contusions ( 41.92%). Unconditional multi-factor Logistic regression analysis results showed that boys, local household registration, family annual economic income <20,000 yuan, and no parental care were risk factors for primary school children's fall injuries.



CONCLUSION Primary school children's fall injury prevention should focus on boys, students with local household registration, and families with poor economic conditions, and pay attention to the care of primary school students and fall injuries during sports and entertainment.



Keywords : fall , elementary school students , influencing factors



摘要:目的 研究小学生跌倒伤害的发生情况及其影响因素，为制定预防小学生跌倒伤害的干预措施提供参考依据。方法 用整群随机抽样方法，抽取浦东新区12所小学进行问卷调查，用 χ2检验和多因素Logistic回归统计方法进行统计分析。结果 共回收9419份有效问卷。跌倒伤害发生率为6.96%；跌倒伤害发生地点主要为学校（24.04%）和家中（23.80%）；跌倒伤害发生时参与的活动主要为娱乐玩耍（26.51%）和同伴嬉戏打闹 （16.65%）；跌倒伤害发生的主要原因为滑倒（25.77%）和绊倒（22.56%）；跌倒伤害发生主要部位为下肢（32.18%）和上肢（24.29%）；伤害类型以擦伤/挫伤为主（41.92%）。非条件多因素Logistic回归分析结果显示，男生、本地户籍、家庭年经济收入＜2万元、无家长看护是小学生跌倒伤害发生的危险因素。结论 小学生跌倒伤害预防应重点关注男生、本地户籍、家庭经济条件较差的学生，并重视对小学生的看护，以及运动和娱乐时的跌倒伤害。

关键词 ： 跌倒, 小学生, 影响因素

Language: zh