Abstract

OBJECTIVE To assess the influencing factors and intermediary effects of road traffic injuries, and to provide a basis for conducting intervention projects.



METHODS



RESULTS Among the influencing factors of children's road traffic injuries, the higher the cognitive ability, the lower the occurrence of road injuries. The direct effect value was -0.14 ( t =-4.67, P <0.05), and the mediating effect value through behavior was -0.05 ( t = -2.50, P <0.05), the total effect is -0.19. The higher the behavioral risk, the higher the incidence of injury, with an effect value of 0.66 ( t = 7.33, P <0.05). The higher the environmental risk, the higher the incidence of injury, with an effect value of 0.16 ( t = 5.33, P <0.05). The environment can reduce the influence of cognition on the occurrence of injury, and its effect value is -0.53 ( t = -5.30, P <0.05).



CONCLUSION Children's high-risk behaviors are not only an important mediating variable that affects injury occurrence, but also affect the injury occurrence through interaction with the environment. Corresponding targeted interventions are needed to reduce the occurrence of children's walking injury.



Keywords : children's walking , cognition , road traffic injury , mediating effect





Language: cn