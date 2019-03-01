Abstract

OBJECTIVE To understand the knowledge, attitude and behavior level of parents of preschool children on the occurrence of unintentional injuries, analyze the influencing factors, and provide the basis for the development of intervention strategies to prevent the occurrence of injuries in preschool children.



METHODS According to the World Child Injury Report, a self-made questionnaire and reliability and validity analysis were performed. A random sampling method was used to survey parents of preschool children in Shantou.



RESULTS The correct answer rate of parents about child injury was over 90.00%, but their professional knowledge was lacking. The parents who valued child injury prevention were as high as 90.00%, but 25.78% did not attach importance to the participation of educational activities. Among the five types of injuries, the protective behaviors of children from high to low are poisoning, drowning, burns, traffic injuries, and falls. The implementation rate of 15 types of personal behaviors related to injury occurred was 21.16% to 84.43%, and 8 types reached 70.00%. The implementation rate of 6 types of public behaviors related to injury occurred was 11.84% to 83.57%, only 1 More than 70.00%. The results of linear regression analysis showed that the higher the parents' scores on injury prevention knowledge, the higher their attitude scores ( P <0.001), and vice versa. The higher the parental behavior score, the lower the child's risk behavior score ( P <0.001). The results of multivariate analysis showed that parent gender, education background, region, and frequency of participating in educational activities were independent influencing factors of parents' knowledge, belief and deeds ( P <0.05).



CONCLUSION Parents have a good grasp of common knowledge on child injury prevention, but they do not pay enough attention to health education activities, lack professional knowledge, there are certain deficiencies in implementation, behavior of individual behavior is good, and public behavior is poor. According to the characteristics of parents 'knowledge, beliefs and behaviors, multi-angled and targeted intervention strategies should be developed to improve parents' level of care and protection for children, so as to effectively prevent unintentional injuries of preschool children.





Keywords : preschool children , parents , unintentional injuries , knowing and doing



摘要:目的 了解学龄前儿童家长对非故意伤害发生的知识、态度和行为水平，分析影响因素，为制定预防学龄前儿童伤害发生的干预策略提供依据。方法 根据世界儿童伤害报告自制问卷并进行信效度分析。采用随机抽样方法，对汕头市的学龄前儿童家长进行知信行的问卷调查。结果 家长对儿童伤害的相关常识答对率超过90.00%，但对专业知识较为缺乏；对预防儿童伤害表示重视的家长高达90.00%，但25.78%不重视教育活动的参与。在5种伤害类型中，家长对儿童的保护行为率由高到低依次是中毒、溺水、烧伤、交通伤害和跌倒。15种与伤害发生相关的个人行为的实施率为21.16%～84.43%，达到70.00%的有8种；而6种与伤害发生相关的公共行为的实施率为11.84%～83.57%，仅有1种超过70.00%。线性回归分析结果显示，家长关于伤害预防的知识得分越高，则态度得分越高 （P＜0.001），反之亦然。家长行为得分越高，则儿童危险行为得分越低 （P＜0.001）。多因素分析结果显示，家长性别、学历、地区和参加教育活动频率是家长知信行的独立影响因素 （P＜0.05）。结论 家长的儿童伤害预防常识掌握较好，但对健康教育活动不够重视，专业知识比较缺乏，在落实到行为方面存在一定不足，个人行为实施情况尚好，公共行为情况较差。应根据家长的知信行特点，多角度有针对性制定干预策略，提高家长对儿童的看护水平和保护能力，从而有效预防学龄前儿童非故意伤害的发生。

关键词 ： 学龄前儿童, 家长, 非故意伤害, 知信行

Language: cn