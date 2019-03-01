Abstract

OBJECTIVE To understand the prevalence of dangerous traffic behaviors among vocational high school students, and to explore the association between dangerous traffic behaviors and traffic injuries.



METHODS Using the cluster sampling method, a questionnaire survey was conducted in early April 2018 among all seniors and seniors of a vocational high school in a community in Jiangsu province.



RESULTS A total of 1079 vocational high school students were investigated, including 490 boys (45.41%) and 589 girls (54.59%). The average age was (16.80 ± 0.80) years. In the past 12 months, a total of 57 injuries and 13 traffic injuries occurred, accounting for 22.81% of all types of injuries. The overall injury rate was 5.28%, and the traffic injury rate was 1.21%. More than 20.00% of students had dangerous behaviors such as running a red light, not crossing the crosswalk, riding or riding an electric vehicle without wearing a helmet; more than 38.00% of students crossing the street playing mobile phones, listening to music while walking, and not wearing seat belts in the back ; More than 60.00% of students travel at night without using reflective equipment. There are different degrees of correlation between each dangerous traffic behavior ( P <0.001), and the correlation coefficient r is between 0.21 and 0.81. The proportion of dangerous behaviors in the traffic injury group was higher than that in the non-traffic injury group ( P <0.05). The total score and number of dangerous traffic behaviors of boys were significantly higher than that of girls ( P <0.05). Both the total score and the number of dangerous traffic behaviors increase the risk of traffic injury, with ORs of 1.15 (1.06 to 1.25) and 1.19 (1.05 to 1.34), and also increase the risk of other non-traffic injuries, with OR of 1.09 (1.03 to 1.15). And 1.10 (1.02 to 1.19). in conclusionDangerous traffic behaviors of vocational high school students are widespread and increase the risk of traffic injuries and non-traffic injuries. Vocational high school students' traffic safety needs attention, and effective intervention strategies should be formulated for this group and its behavior characteristics.



Keywords : vocational high school , traffic injury , dangerous behavior , association



摘要:目的 了解职业高中学生危险交通行为流行情况，探讨危险交通行为和交通伤害的关联。方法 采用整群抽样方法，于2018年4月初对江苏省某社区一所职业高中全部高一和高二年级学生进行问卷调查。结果 共调查1079名职业高中学生，其中男生490（45.41%）人，女生589（54.59%）人，平均年龄为（16.80±0.80）岁。过去12个月共发生伤害57例，交通伤害13例，占所有伤害类型的22.81%。总体伤害发生率是5.28%，交通伤害发生率是1.21%。超过20.00%的学生曾有闯红灯、不走人行横道线、乘/骑电动车不戴头盔的危险行为；38.00%以上的学生过马路玩手机、边走路边听音乐、乘坐轿车后排不系安全带；60.00%以上的学生夜间出行不使用反光设备。各危险交通行为间均有不同程度的相关性（P＜0.001），相关系数r介于0.21～0.81之间。交通伤害组危险行为比例均高于非交通伤害组（P＜0.05）。男生危险交通行为总分和行为个数均显著高于女生（P＜0.05）。危险交通行为总分和行为个数均增加交通伤害风险，OR分别为1.15（1.06～1.25）和 1.19（1.05～1.34），同时也增加其他非交通伤害风险，OR分别为1.09（1.03～1.15）和1.10（1.02～1.19）。结论 职业高中学生危险交通行为普遍存在，并会增加交通伤害及非交通伤害的风险。职业高中学生交通安全问题需引起重视，应针对该群体及其行为特征制定有效的干预策略。



关键词 ： 职业高中, 交通伤害, 危险行为, 关联

Language: cn