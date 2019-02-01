Abstract

[This article has been retracted, please do not cite]



Objective To investigate the child's riding behavior, child safety seat usage and parents 'knowledge of relevant knowledge and legislation after Shanghai's safety seat legislation, and to analyze parents' non-use of safety seats The main reason for chairs.



Methods From March 2017 to June 2017, a self-filled questionnaire survey was used to survey the parents of 2,096 children aged 0-6 in Huangpu District community and kindergartens randomly.



Results 1407 child families (67.10%) were equipped with child safety seats. The use rate of safety seats was 52.80%, the high-frequency use rate was 31.90%, the safety seat legislation awareness rate was 28.30%, and the safety seat ISOFIX interface logo awareness rate was 55.10%. Infants and children under the age of 1 who do not use a safety seat are mainly parents carrying children in their arms (37.6%); 4 to 6-year-olds mostly use car seat belts directly (36.90%). Parents of children of different ages do not use safety seats for different reasons. 43.40% of the parents under the age of 1 think that it is safer to take a child in the arms, and 17.90% think that it is not necessary to use the car near the car; the main reason for the children not to use it is the children crying (50.00%) and not installing (28.80%); The main reasons for not using in the 4 to 6-year-old group are that parents think that children do not need to use when they are older (36.00%), children cry (30.40%), and there is not enough space in the car (28.20%).



Conclusion The child car seat deployment rate and usage rate in Huangpu District are low, children of different ages have different dangerous riding behaviors, and the awareness rate of safety seat legislation is low. Parents of different ages should improve their correct understanding of children's riding safety, popularize new regulations, reduce children's unsafe riding behavior, and further improve the correct use of child safety seats.



Keywords : child safety seat , child riding behavior , safety seat legislation



摘要:【本文已撤稿，请勿继续引用】

目的 调查上海安全座椅立法后儿童乘车行为、儿童安全座椅使用情况以及家长对相关知识及立法的认知情况，分析家长不使用安全座椅的主要原因。方法 2017年3月--2017年6月，采用自填式问卷调查的方法对黄浦区社区及幼儿园随机选择2096名0～6岁儿童的家长开展问卷调查。结果 1407个儿童家庭（67.10%）配备了儿童安全座椅，安全座椅使用率52.80%，高频率使用率31.90%，安全座椅立法知晓率为28.30%，安全座椅ISOFIX接口标识知晓率为55.10%。不使用安全座椅的1岁以下组婴童以家长怀抱儿童乘车为主(占37.6%)；4～6岁组以直接使用汽车安全带居多(36.90%)。不同年龄段儿童家长不使用安全座椅原因不同。1岁以下组有43.40%的家长认为怀抱儿童乘车更安全，认为车程近不需要使用占17.90%；1～3岁组儿童不使用的主要原因为儿童哭闹（50.00%）、不会安装（28.80%）；4～6岁组不使用的原因主要为家长认为儿童年龄大了不需要使用（36.00%）、儿童哭闹（30.40%）、车内空间不够（28.20%）。结论 黄浦区儿童安全座椅配备率、使用率较低，不同年龄段儿童存在不同的危险乘车行为，安全座椅立法知晓率低。应提高不同年龄段家长对儿童乘车安全的正确认知，普及新法规，降低儿童不安全的乘车行为，进一步提高儿童安全座椅的正确使用。

关键词 ： 儿童安全座椅, 儿童乘车行为, 安全座椅立法

Language: cn