Abstract

OBJECTIVE To analyze the distribution of major causes of injury among residents of Shenzhen during the period of 2013 to 2017, and to provide basis for Shenzhen to formulate targeted prevention and control strategies and measures for injuries.



METHODS The classification of causes of injury death was carried out using the International Classification of Diseases Standards Edition (ICD-10). The constituent ratio, mortality rate, standardized mortality rate, number of years of potential life loss, average years of life loss, and life loss rate were used for Shenzhen residents. The injuries and deaths from 2013 to 2017 were described, and the differences in distribution between groups were tested by chi-square.



RESULTS From 2013 to 2017, Shenzhen's overall crude death rate was 5.89 / 100,000, and the age-standardized death rate was 8.04 / 100,000, and the injury death accounted for 8.26% of all deaths. The first injury death caused by suicide in Shenzhen residents was significantly higher in males than in females ( χ 2 = 118.678, P <0.001). The first cause of death was asphyxia in the 1-year-old group, and the first cause of injury in the 1- to 4-year-old group was a fall. In the age group of 5 years and above, the first cause of injury was suicide. The average age of injury death was 39 years and the average life loss was 42 years.



CONCLUSION Injury is one of the important causes of death of Shenzhen residents. The government should consider the demographic characteristics of Shenzhen's population with a large sex ratio, younger population, and a large number of migrants, as well as the particularity of suicide and homicide in the injury cause spectrum. Departments of education, education, and civil affairs carry out targeted interventions to key groups to prevent and reduce injuries.





Keywords : injury , cause of death , mortality

Language: cn