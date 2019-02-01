|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE To analyze the distribution of major causes of injury among residents of Shenzhen during the period of 2013 to 2017, and to provide basis for Shenzhen to formulate targeted prevention and control strategies and measures for injuries.
METHODS The classification of causes of injury death was carried out using the International Classification of Diseases Standards Edition (ICD-10). The constituent ratio, mortality rate, standardized mortality rate, number of years of potential life loss, average years of life loss, and life loss rate were used for Shenzhen residents. The injuries and deaths from 2013 to 2017 were described, and the differences in distribution between groups were tested by chi-square.
RESULTS From 2013 to 2017, Shenzhen's overall crude death rate was 5.89 / 100,000, and the age-standardized death rate was 8.04 / 100,000, and the injury death accounted for 8.26% of all deaths. The first injury death caused by suicide in Shenzhen residents was significantly higher in males than in females ( χ 2 = 118.678, P <0.001). The first cause of death was asphyxia in the 1-year-old group, and the first cause of injury in the 1- to 4-year-old group was a fall. In the age group of 5 years and above, the first cause of injury was suicide. The average age of injury death was 39 years and the average life loss was 42 years.
CONCLUSION Injury is one of the important causes of death of Shenzhen residents. The government should consider the demographic characteristics of Shenzhen's population with a large sex ratio, younger population, and a large number of migrants, as well as the particularity of suicide and homicide in the injury cause spectrum. Departments of education, education, and civil affairs carry out targeted interventions to key groups to prevent and reduce injuries.
Keywords : injury , cause of death , mortality
Language: cn
|
Vernacular Abstract
|
摘要:目的 分析深圳市居民2013--2017年期间的主要伤害死因分布，为深圳有针对性地制定伤害预防控制策略和措施提供依据。方法 伤害死因分类采用国际疾病分类标准第十版（ICD-10）进行，使用构成比、死亡率、标化死亡率、潜在减寿年数、平均减寿年数、减寿率等指标对深圳市居民2013--2017年伤害死亡情况进行描述，组间分布差异采用卡方检验。结果 2013--2017年深圳市总体伤害粗死亡率为5.89/10万，年龄标化伤害死亡率8.04/10万，伤害死亡占全部死亡人数构成比为8.26%。深圳市居民首位伤害死因为自杀，男性伤害死亡率明显高于女性(χ2＝118.678，P＜0.001)。＜1岁组的首位死因为窒息，1～4岁组首位伤害死因是跌倒，在5岁及以上年龄组中首位伤害死因均为自杀，伤害死亡平均年龄39岁，平均寿命损失42年。结论 伤害是深圳市居民的重要死亡原因之一，政府应考虑深圳市人口性别比大、年轻化、外来人口多的人口结构特征与自杀、他杀在伤害死因谱中顺位的特殊性，联合卫生、教育、民政多部门对重点人群分别开展有针对性的干预措施，预防和减少伤害的发生。
关键词 ： 伤害, 死因, 死亡率