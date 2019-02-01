Abstract

OBJECTIVE To investigate the injury status and influencing factors of kindergarten children aged 3-6 years in Pukou District, Nanjing.



METHODS Among the 80 kindergartens under the jurisdiction of Pukou District, stratified cluster sampling was used to select 4947 children aged 3 to 6 years old from 16 kindergartens in 7 provincial high-quality parks, 5 municipal high-quality parks, and 4 standard parks. ; Training kindergarten health teachers as investigators, using self-made child injury questionnaires to investigate all types of injuries that occurred in and outside the park in 2017.



RESULTS The incidence of injuries in kindergarten children was 7.22%, and the incidences of male and female infant injuries were 8.58% and 5.80%, respectively. The ratio of male and female injuries was 3: 2; the incidence of male infant injuries was significantly higher than that of women; The incidence of external injuries was 1.82% and 5.40%, respectively. Children suffered higher injuries outside the parks. The incidences of children in provincial high-quality parks, municipal high-quality parks and standard parks were 7.41%, 7.59%, and 6.63%. The difference between kindergartens is not statistically significant, but the incidence of injuries in children in standard parks is higher than in provincial and municipal high-quality parks, while the incidence of injuries outside parks is lower than in provincial and municipal high-quality parks; children 3 to 6 There were significant differences in injuries among different age groups, and the incidence increased with age. The top three types of injuries are: falls / falls, sharp injuries and other injuries / attack injuries; the locations of injuries in the park are mainly outdoor activities, activity rooms and dormitories, and the locations of injuries outside the park are mainly outdoor activities, Living room and kitchen in the home; most injuries were minor injuries, accounting for 92.72%, moderate to severe injuries accounted for 7.28%, and 3.08% of injured children were left with temporary dysfunction.



CONCLUSION Preschool children are at increased risk of injury in the process of exploring the outside world. Kindergarten injury surveys can help to grasp the types and influencing factors of injuries, and are of great significance in preventing serious injuries.





Keywords : injury , children , kindergarten



摘要:目的 通过调查了解南京市浦口区3～6岁幼儿园儿童的伤害现状和影响因素。方法 在浦口区管辖的80所幼儿园中，采用分层整群抽样，抽取省优质园7所、市优质园5所、标准园4所共16所幼儿园的3～6岁4947名儿童作为调查对象；培训幼儿园保健老师作为调查员，采用自编的儿童伤害调查表，调查2017年发生在园内和园外的各类伤害。结果 幼儿园儿童伤害人次发生率为7.22%，男、女性幼儿伤害发生率分别为8.58%和5.80%，男女发生伤害的比例为3∶2；男性幼儿伤害发生率明显高于女性；园内和园外的伤害发生率分别为1.82%和5.40%，儿童在园外发生的伤害更高；省优质园、市优质园和标准园儿童的伤害发生率分别为7.41%、7.59%和6.63%，三类幼儿园之间的差异无统计学意义，但标准园儿童在园内的伤害发生率高于省、市优质园，而在园外的伤害发生率低于省、市优质园；儿童3～6岁不同年龄组伤害发生有明显差异，发生率随年龄增高。伤害类型前三位是：跌倒/坠落、锐器伤和他伤/攻击伤；园内发生伤害的地点主要是室外活动场所、活动室和寝室，园外发生伤害的地点主要是户外活动场所、家中的客厅和厨房；受伤程度大多数是轻伤，占92.72%，中重度受伤占7.28%，有3.08%受伤儿童遗留暂时功能障碍。结论 学龄前儿童在探索外界的过程中面临伤害增加的风险，幼儿园伤害调查能帮助掌握其伤害种类和影响因素，对预防严重伤害有重要意义。

关键词 ： 伤害, 儿童, 幼儿园

