Abstract

OBJECTIVE To understand the occurrence of physical activity-related injury (PARI) and its influencing factors in college students in Nanchang, and to provide basic information and reference for the prevention and control of such injuries.



METHODS From January to March 2017, a questionnaire survey was conducted among 1,237 freshmen and juniors at 5 universities in Nanchang, and statistical methods such as chi-square test, non-parametric test, and multivariate logistic regression were used for analysis.



RESULTS The incidence of PARI among college students in Nanchang in the last year was 14.6% (180/1237). Multivariate logistic regression analysis showed that the members of the sports team were high-risk groups of PARI and frequently participated in intense sports or leisure activities and Participation in activities for too long are prone to PARI (both P are less than 0.05).



CONCLUSION College students in Nanchang have a high incidence of physical activity injuries. Colleges and universities should pay attention to the members of sports teams and pay attention to the frequency and time of students' participation in physical activities, and then implement targeted intervention policies to reduce the incidence of PARI.



Keywords : Nanchang , college students , physical activity impairment , influencing factors





Language: cn