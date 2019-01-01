Abstract

OBJECTIVE To improve the awareness of falls-related drugs in elderly hospitalized patients through personalized intervention models, improve the safety of drug-related falls in elderly patients, and reduce the incidence of drug-related falls.



METHODS From September 18, 2017 to December 8, 2017, 160 patients admitted to the neurology, orthopedics, nephrology, and geriatric departments of 5 top three hospitals were taking hypoglycemic agents, psychotropic drugs, or four or more high-risk patients. Elderly patients (aged ≥ 65 years) with fall drugs were randomly divided into a control group and a test group, 80 cases in each group. The control group was admitted to the hospital in accordance with the routine anti-fall education, hanging the anti-fall warm reminder card, routine drug distribution and education; On the basis of the conventional group, the group informed the patient of the effect of the drug that is prone to fall, affixed the anti-fall seal on the medicine bag and informed the significance of the logo, issued a colored education sheet for the drug taken, and informed the patient of fall prevention after taking the drug Comprehensive assessment of the patient, physical examination, exercise within the permitted range according to the condition and medication, including muscle strengthening exercises, gait exercises and balance exercises, and special drugs on the bedside card to prevent falls Labels to inform each class of nurses to remind, follow, and interfere with patient behavior. Three five-level Likert scales were used to measure the scores of two groups of patients on drug-related falls' cognition, behavior, and status. The independent sample t test and chi-square test were used to analyze the results of the two groups after intervention. Evaluation.



RESULTS Through the reminder of the anti-fall stamp on the medicine bag, the implementation of personalized drug knowledge education and prevention behavior, the cognitive, behavioral, and state scores of 80 elderly patients in the experimental group were higher than those of the control group.



CONCLUSION This personalized intervention mode can improve the knowledge and performance of drug-related falls in elderly hospitalized patients, and can reduce the incidence of drug-related falls. It is worthy of promotion in future anti-fall education after taking medication, so that more long-term Elderly patients with chronic diseases who take medication or multiple medications benefit.



Keywords : fall , medicine bag identification , health education , knowledge and action



摘要:目的 通过个性化干预模式在提高老年住院患者对跌倒相关性药物知识的认知度，改善老年患者药物相关性跌倒的安全防范行为，减少药物相关性跌倒的发生。方法 2017年9月18日--2017年12月8日在5 所三甲医院神经内科、骨科、肾内科、老年科住院的160例有服用降糖药、精神类药物或四种及以上高危易 致跌倒药物的老年患者（年龄≥65岁），随机分为对照组和试验组，每组各80例，对照组按照常规入院防跌倒宣教，悬挂防跌倒温馨提示卡，常规发药及宣教；试验组在常规组的基础上通过详细告知患者易致跌倒药物的作用，在药袋上加盖防跌倒印章并告知标识的意义，发放彩色的所服用药物宣教单，告知患者服药后的跌倒防范注意事项，对患者进行全面评估，体格检查，根据病情及服药情况进行许可范围内的运动，包括增强肌肉力量的练习、步态练习和平衡练习，并在床头卡上做好特制的药物防跌倒标识，告知每班护士提醒、关注、干预患者的行为。使用3个五等级李克特量表，用于测量两组患者对药物相关性跌倒的认知、行为、状态的得分情况，通过独立样本t检验、卡方检验对两组干预后的结果进行评价。结果 通过药袋上防跌倒印章的提醒，个性化的药物知识宣教和防范行为的落实，试验组80名住院老年患者的认知、行为、状态得分均高于对照组得分。结论 此个性化干预模式可提高老年住院患者对药物相关性跌倒的知行力，可降低药物相关性跌倒的发生率，值得在今后的服药后的防跌倒宣教中进行推广，使更多的需长期服药或多药共服的慢性病老年患者受益。

关键词 ： 跌倒, 药袋标识, 健康宣教, 知行力

Language: cn