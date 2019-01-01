Abstract

OBJECTIVE To understand the current status of parents' awareness of child safety and child safety seats (CSS), and to evaluate the effects of short-term educational interventions and practical interventions on parents.



METHODS Using cluster random sampling method, from May 2016 to January 2017, parents of 6 kindergarten classes in Shantou and Chaozhou who met the inclusion criteria were short-term intervention and followed up for three months. Chi-square test and Logistic regression analysis were used. Differences in parents' awareness of child safety and child safety seats before and after different interventions.



RESULTS A total of 150 parents were included in the intervention study. Children in the education group and the education plus practice behavior group had higher levels of cognition of driving safety and CSS than the control group. Compared with the control group, the education group had a higher level of correct recognition of "parents' inability to protect children" ( OR = 6.31, 95% CI : 1.32-30.23 ); the education plus practice group did not replace CSS with "belts" And "Children under 1 year of age should use backward CSS" were 8.86 times (95% CI : 1.38 to 56.89) and 5.62 times (95% CI : 1.83 to 17.20) the correct level of control, respectively.



CONCLUSION Parents in Shantou and Chaozhou have misunderstandings about children's riding safety and CSS usage. Both educational interventions and educational plus practical behavior interventions can improve parents' awareness of children's riding safety and CSS usage. It is recommended to strengthen the parents' safety education and training on the actual installation and operation of CSS.



Keywords : child safety seat , child riding safety , intervention research



摘要:目的 了解家长对儿童乘车安全及儿童安全座椅（child safety seat，CSS）的认知现状，评估对父母实施短期教育干预和实践干预的效果。方法 采用整群随机抽样的方法，2016年5月--2017年1月对汕头和潮州6个幼儿园班级符合纳入标准的家长进行了短期干预并追踪随访三个月，运用卡方检验和Logistic回归分析不同干预措施前后父母在儿童乘车安全及儿童安全座椅方面认知水平的差异。结果 共纳入150名家长进行干预研究。教育组和教育加实践行为组的儿童乘车安全及CSS的认知水平均比对照组有所提高。相比于对照组，教育组对"家长怀抱不能有效保护儿童"的正确认知程度更高（OR=6.31，95%CI：1.32～30.23）；教育加实践行为组对"安全带不能替代CSS"和"1岁以下儿童应使用后向式CSS"的正确认知程度分别是对照组的8.86倍（95%CI：1.38～56.89）和5.62倍（95%CI：1.83～17.20）。结论 汕头和潮州家长对儿童乘车安全及CSS使用的认知存在误区。教育干预和教育加实践行为干预均能提高家长对儿童乘车安全及CSS使用的正确认知。建议加强对家长的乘车安全教育和实际安装操作CSS的培训教育。



关键词 ： 儿童安全座椅, 儿童乘车安全, 干预研究

Language: cn