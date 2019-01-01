Abstract

Injury is an important public health problem that threatens children's growth and development. This article summarizes the current situation, distribution, and research methods of unintentional injuries among children in China, so as to provide references for future child injuries, prevention research, and practical work.



Keywords : children , China , unintentional injury



摘要:伤害是威胁儿童成长发育的重要公共卫生问题。本文概括了我国儿童非故意伤害发生的现状、分布情况、研究方法等进展，以为未来儿童伤害、预防研究和实践工作提供参考。



关键词 ： 儿童, 中国, 非故意伤害

Language: cn