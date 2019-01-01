Abstract

Road traffic injuries are an important cause of death for people and have become a public health issue affecting public health. Road traffic injury prediction plays an important role in understanding the occurrence of future traffic accidents. This study collected data and information on the application of BP (Back Propagation, BP) neural network in road traffic injury prediction at home and abroad, summarized the advantages and disadvantages of BP neural network application, and aims to provide useful reference for future research. The department provides the basis for reducing and preventing road traffic injuries.



Keywords : BP neural network , back propagation , road traffic injuries , forecasting , literature review



摘要:道路交通伤害是人群死亡的一个重要死因，已经成为影响公众健康的公共卫生问题。道路交通伤害 预测对于了解未来交通事故的发生起着重要作用。本研究收集了国内外BP（Back Propagation，BP）神经网 络在道路交通伤害预测应用的数据和资料，总结了BP神经网络应用的优缺点，旨在为以后研究提供有益借鉴，同时，也为相关部门减少和预防道路交通伤害提供依据。

关键词 ： BP神经网络, 道路交通伤害, 预测, 文献综述

Language: cn