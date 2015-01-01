SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Yu L, Deng T, Wang M, Li Q, Xu S. Int. J. Rail Transp. 2019; 7(3): 159-172.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2019, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/23248378.2018.1552210

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

To acquire the evacuation time and average evacuation velocity of young adults under a train fire situation in railway tunnel, experiments and numerical simulations were conducted. According to the results, if the fire train continues running, the number of passengers in adjacent compartment affects the evacuation procedure in fire compartment greatly. The average velocity decreases by 45.7% when the adjacent compartment is 40% overloaded. If the fire train stops immediately, evacuation in the fire compartment is influenced greatly by the number and location of opened train doors. The average evacuation velocity decreases by 21.6% when two doors are opened on one side other than on two sides. Also, it is advisable to set the evacuation velocities of young adult male and female to be 1.2 m/s and 1.0 m/s respectively under train fire situation in railway tunnel. The results have important implications for rail safety.


Language: en

Keywords

Gender; Speed; Travel time; Young adults; Evacuation; Railroad trains; Vehicle fires; Railroad tunnels

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print