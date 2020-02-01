SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Miller AJ, Narang S, Scribano P, Greeley C, Berkowitz C, Leventhal JM, Frasier L, Lindberg DM. Acad. Pediatr. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Affiliation

Department of Emergency Medicine; The Kempe Center for the Prevention and Treatment of Child Abuse and Neglect. The University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus. Mailstop B-215 12401 E. 17th Ave. Aurora, CO 80045. Electronic address: Daniel.lindberg@cuanschutz.edu.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Academic Pediatric Association, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.acap.2020.02.011

PMID

32068125

Abstract

New guidelines for ethical testimony were developed by the Ray E. Helfer Society, the largest medical professional society for physicians working in the field of child maltreatment. Building on the foundation of ethical guidelines set forth by the American Academy of Pediatrics, these new guidelines set detailed standards for testifying in cases of suspected child maltreatment and recommend that hospitals, medical practices, academic institutions, and professional societies hold their members accountable for court testimony related to child maltreatment as with other forms of medical practice and expert testimony.

Copyright © 2020. Published by Elsevier Inc.


Language: en

Keywords

child abuse; ethics, professional; expert testimony; forensic medicine

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print