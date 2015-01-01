Abstract

This follow-up study was performed in order to determine the relationship between maternal self-confidence and postpartum depression in primipara mothers over time. It was conducted between February and December 2017 with 82 primipara mothers. Data was collected using Participant information forms, The Pharis Self-confidence Scale (PSCS), and The Edinburgh Postpartum Depression Scale (EPPDS) in three phases in the 6th postpartum week (1st follow up), 10th week (2nd follow up), and 14th week (3rd follow up) and was evaluated using independent t test, Pearson correlation analysis, the Cochran's Q test, and Repeated Measures ANOVA. The mean PSCS scores were found to be 42.6 ± 6.27 in the 1st follow up, 50.3 ± 5.12 in the 2nd follow up, and 55.9 ± 4.05 in the 3rd follow up. EPPDS mean scores were found to be 8.98 ± 5.04 in the 1st follow up, 5.18 ± 3.63 in the 2nd follow up, and 2.09 ± 2.12 in the 3rd follow up. A negative and strong relationship between maternal self-confidence and postpartum depression continuing across follow up phases was found.

