Abstract

This study aimed to explore the levels of participation in a UK sample of children and young people (CYP) with an acquired brain injury (ABI) at home, school and in the community through a cross-sectional study. The Child and Family Follow-Up Survey was distributed to parents/carers of 134 CYP with ABI (CYP-ABI) who received neuro-rehabilitation from 2014 to 2016. Access and recruitment were problematic resulting in a low response rate (4%). Widespread restrictions in participation were reported by four of the five respondents with community-structured events/activities and educational activities being the most restricted. Factors impacting on participation were cognitive-based and movement skills, family stress and lack of support/encouragement in the community. Study results provide information pertaining to the feasibility of undertaking research with this population while also highlighting the restrictions to participation experienced by CYP-ABI more than two years after injury.

Language: en