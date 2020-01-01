|
Citation
Allan NP, Albanese BJ, Judah MR, Gooch CV, Schmidt NB. J. Consult. Clin. Psychol. 2020; 88(3): 212-225.
Affiliation
Department of Psychology, Florida State University.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, American Psychological Association)
DOI
PMID
32068423
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: Anxiety sensitivity (AS; fear of anxiety) is a malleable risk factor for anxiety and depression. Brief computerized interventions, including elements of psychoeducation, interoceptive exposure, and cognitive bias modification (CBM) can reduce anxiety and depression through AS reductions. These interventions are not equally efficacious for all who receive them, suggesting the need to explore moderators. Attentional control (AC), the ability to regulate attentional processes by focusing and shifting attention as needed, has been linked to AS, anxiety, and depression suggesting that it may moderate treatment efficacy. The moderating effects of self-report and neurophysiological (i.e., theta/beta ratio, occipital alpha power) indices associated with AC processes on a brief AS-focused intervention were examined.
Language: en