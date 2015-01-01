|
Pearson DAS, Steward CD, Ford AK. J. Interpers. Violence 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Portsmouth City Council, UK.
(Copyright © 2020, SAGE Publishing)
PMID
32066329
Abstract
There has been increased interest in the subjective experiences of participants of community partner abuse intervention programs (PAIPs). In the context of high attrition rates, qualitative research is needed to understand the factors associated with sustained engagement and dropout. Using a community nonmandated PAIP, the current study is a rare investigation of the experiences of both completers and noncompleters. We explored the differences between completers' and noncompleters' perceptions of the treatment process, the reasons for sustained program engagement, and the perceived outcomes of treatment. Semi-structured interviews were completed with 14 participants: nine completers and five noncompleters. The majority of participants were referred by children's social care and were unemployed at the time of interview. The interviews were conducted by research staff independent from the treatment-providing organization. Three themes emerged from the data: (a) Treatment as Challenging Yet Enlightening, (b) the Importance of a Well-timed and Safe Therapeutic Environment, and (c) Improved Emotional Self-Management Due to Treatment.
Keywords
batterer intervention; dropout; intimate partner violence; programs; qualitative research; treatment completion