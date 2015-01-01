|
Wheeler A, Tatebe LC, Reese C, Jacob BA, Pekarek S, Rajaram Siva N, Liesen E, Schlanser V, Kaminsky M, Messer T, Starr F, Mis J, Bokhari F, Dennis AJ. J. Trauma Acute Care Surg. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Department of Trauma and Burn Surgery, Cook County Health
32068716
BACKGROUND: Community violence remains a clinical concern for urban hospitals nationwide; however, research on resilience and posttraumatic growth (PTG) among survivors of violent injury is lacking. This study intends to assess survivors of violent injury for resilience and PTG to better inform mental health interventions.
