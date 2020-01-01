Abstract

OBJECTIVES/HYPOTHESIS: To describe the clinical presentation, management, and complications associated with button battery impaction in the aerodigestive tract in children. STUDY DESIGN: Retrospective case series.



METHODS: This multi-institutional study, endorsed by the American Society of Pediatric Otolaryngology research consortium, is a retrospective medical record review, including all children at five tertiary-care institutions presenting with button batteries impacted in the aerodigestive tract between January 2002 and December 2014. Battery type/size, duration and location of impaction, presenting symptoms, treatment, complications, and outcomes were examined.



RESULTS: Eighty-one patients were included (64.2% male), with ingestion witnessed in 20 (24.7%). Median age at presentation was 3 years (range, 1 week-14 years). Median time from diagnosis to removal was 2.5 hours (range, 0.4-72 hours). Locations included the esophagus (n = 48), hypopharynx (n = 1), stomach (n = 6), nasal cavity (n = 22), and ear canal (n = 4). Most common symptoms for esophageal/hypopharyngeal impactions included dysphagia (26.5%), nausea/vomiting (26.5%), drooling (24.5%), cough (18.4%), and fever (18.4%). Most common symptoms for nasal impactions included epistaxis (54.6%), rhinorrhea (40.9%), nasal pain (27.3%), and fever (22.7%). Almost all esophageal impactions were from 3-V (89.5%), 20-mm (81.8%) lithium batteries. Severe esophageal complications included stricture (28.6%), perforation (24.5%), tracheoesophageal fistula formation (8.2%), pneumothorax (4.1%), and bilateral true vocal fold paresis (4.1%). Nasal complications included necrosis (59.1%), septal perforation (27.3%), and saddle nose deformity (4.5%). Duration of impaction correlated with an increased likelihood of persistent symptoms only for nasal batteries (P =.049).



CONCLUSIONS: Button batteries in the upper pediatric aerodigestive tract or ear canal should be considered a surgical emergency, requiring urgent removal and careful vigilance for complications. LEVEL OF EVIDENCE: 4 Laryngoscope, 2020.



