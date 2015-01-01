CONTACT US: Contact info
Bond MJ, Birkholz LJ. Nursing 2020; 50(3): 48-52.
Mary J. Bond is a travel nurse with trustaff, Medical Solutions, and Cross Country Nurses. Lorri J. Birkholz is an associate professor at Old Dominion University in Virginia Beach, Va.
(Copyright © 2020, Springhouse)
PMID
32068707
Bullying can occur at all levels of nursing, and anyone could be targeted. This article offers strategies to identify bullying behaviors and discusses the prevalence of incivility in the nursing profession with a focus on vertical violence.
