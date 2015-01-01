Abstract

Objective: Suicidal individuals are a heterogeneous population and may differ in systematic ways in their responsiveness to stress. The primary aim of the present study was to identify whether a different pattern of physiological stress response exists among adult suicide attempters with a history of behavioral problems during childhood and adolescence, which earlier studies have related to both decreased activity of the HPA axis and to suicidal behaviors.Method: Seventy-eight participants with Borderline Personality Disorder were assessed using the SCID-II, and completed self-report measures assessing their history of suicide attempts, history of aggressive behaviors, depressive symptoms, history of lifetime abuse and demographics. Participants' cortisol reactivity was assessed using the Trier Social Stress Test.Results: Analyses indicated that suicide attempters with a history of behavioral problems in youth (n = 30) had a significantly lower response to stress than both suicide attempters without such a history (n = 26) and non-attempters (n = 22), when controlling for lifetime history of abuse. The groups did not differ in basal cortisol.Conclusions: These findings suggest a unique subtype of suicide attempter among those with Borderline Personality Disorder, characterized by a blunted physiological stress response.

