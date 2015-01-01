Abstract

Criminal street gang recruitment of minors has proliferated through countless communities in the United States as tensions continue to rise between gangs, communities, and the police. In response, many state legislatures have proposed legislation to combat such influence. However, not only are the proposed penalties too lenient, but some states do not even have laws that prosecute criminal street gang recruitment of minors. This note proposes that all 50 states enact an anti-gang recruitment statute specifically targeting recruiters of criminal street gangs by criminalizing gang recruitment of a minor.

Language: en