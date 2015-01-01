SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Sheehan E. Fam. Court Rev. 2019; 57(1): 121-135.

(Copyright © 2019, Association of Family and Conciliation Courts, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)

10.1111/fcre.12400

False claims of child sexual abuse negatively affect the accused parent and the child. Such false claims can be used to sway custody determinations and cause frivolous applications to the court. This Note proposes that courts impose sanctions, comparable to those set forth in Rule 11 of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure, on litigants who make false claims of child sexual abuse.


Allegations; and Visitation; Best Interests of the Child; Custody; Divorce; False Accusation; Family Court; Rule 11; Sanctions; Sexual Abuse

