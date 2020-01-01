Abstract

BACKGROUND: Emerging research suggests technology-facilitated crisis services are a promising method to support young people during child maltreatment disclosure. Little is known about how employees/volunteers respond to child maltreatment disclosure in these platforms and how they may support young victims through the disclosure process.



OBJECTIVES: We sought to determine how crisis counselors respond to child maltreatment disclosures using a content analysis of all conversations within a text-based crisis organization that resulted in a mandatory report.



METHODS: We conducted an iterative team-based content analysis of 244 conversations (24,730 text messages) between a young person and a crisis counselor from an anonymous text-based crisis service. All conversations included in the sample resulted in a mandatory report to child protective services.



RESULTS: There were two crucial points in maltreatment disclosure conversations. The first occurred immediately after the disclosure. At this point, crisis counselors most often provided sympathy and affirmation. The second crucial point after disclosure was the discussion of mandatory reporting. In many cases, crisis counselors confirmed both parties understood mandatory reporting and encouraged young people to consider the repercussions of their decision to share identifiable information that would permit a mandatory report.



CONCLUSION: Understanding how crisis counselors responded to young people in one text-based crisis service, particularly characteristics of well-received conversations, may inform the policies and processes for other organizations. Continued exploration of crisis text-based services may improve the disclosure process for young victims.



Copyright © 2020 The Authors. Published by Elsevier Ltd.. All rights reserved.

Language: en