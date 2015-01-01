Abstract

Professional help-seeking for postpartum depression is very uncommon, despite its adverse effects. However, women's support network can have an important role in the professional help-seeking behaviour. This study aimed to characterize the intentions to recommend professional help-seeking for postpartum depression in the Portuguese population, as well as to analyse its determinants. A cross-sectional internet survey including 621 people of general population was conducted. Participants reported a high intention to recommend professional help-seeking for postpartum depression. Greater knowledge about postpartum depression, lower stigma and high perceived utility of mental health help-seeking were associated with high intention to recommend professional help-seeking for PPD, both directly and indirectly, through less negative attitudes towards postpartum depression and higher help-seeking propensity. Education campaigns are needed to increase knowledge and to promote positive attitudes towards postpartum depression in the general population. Moreover, the results highlight the importance of implementing strategies aimed at reducing the stigma associated to help-seeking, of increasing the perception of utility of mental health services and of including the women's support network in perinatal care to facilitate their help-seeking process.

Language: en