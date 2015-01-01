Abstract

Thermal burn injuries are common and are associated with physical and psychologic repercussions. For epileptic patients, the risk for environmental injuries is remarkably higher. We present 2 cases of thermal burn injuries following nocturnal seizures. Many epileptic patients are educated on ways to prevent injury; however, these safety precautions tend to focus primarily on daytime activities. We highlight the potential presentation and impacts of the thermal lesions. In addition, we offer suggestions for improvements in patient education and injury prevention.

