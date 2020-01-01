Abstract

The article show the pattern of externalizing behavior across age, gender, school type, and school level, with reference to aggression, delinquency, and hyperactivity. The study samples were primary school pupils and secondary school students from three selected Local Government Areas (LGA) in Ogun State, Nigeria [Ado-Odo/Ota, Ifo, and Yewa South]. Their ages ranged from 10 to 20 years. The student/pupil sample was 1770 in all. The instrument used was an adapted version of Achenbach's child behavior checklist and youth self-report. Basic descriptive statistics like frequency, percentage, mean, standard deviation, as well as non-parametric statistics like Phi-coefficient, Chi-square, Goodman and Kruskal's gamma, Mann Whitney U test and Kruskal Wallis H test were utilized. Inferential parametric statistics like Pearson r, analysis of variance and simple regression were also utilized. Four major findings were reported. Firstly, the private schools irrespective of age, gender and level, scored higher than the public school in aggression, delinquency, and hyperactivity. Secondly, aggression is higher in secondary schools, while delinquency and hyperactivity are more prevalent in primary schools. Thirdly, school level and school type are the strongest predictors of externalizing behavior. Lastly, correspondence analysis showed a similar behavioral pattern for the three behaviors and three distinct behavioral patterns. i). Respondents aged 10 and below and those in primary schools (ii). Male, public and between 16 and 20. iii). Private, secondary, female and between 11 and 15. Implications of the study are discussed.



© 2020 The Author(s).

Language: en