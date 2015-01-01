Abstract

Objective: Mental disorders are often accompanied by serious problems in personal and social communication, including marital problems. In this regard, women whose spouses have mental disorders are less likely to express their mental experiences and emotions due to the cultural barriers of the community. This study aimed to identify and explain the shared mental experiences of women whose spouses suffered from psychotic disorders. Method: This was a qualitative study with a content analysis approach. In total, 15 women whose spouses were admitted to the psychiatric ward of a hospital due to psychotic disorders were selected through purposive sampling. Data were collected by conducting in-depth semi-structured interviews on experiences of women regarding their spouses' psychotic disorder. Data were analyzed using conventional content analysis techniques. Results: In this study, 28 subcategories and 7 main categories (lack of intimacy, social constraints, dual emotions, confusion and mental exhaustion, fear and concern, coping strategies, and life problems) were developed. Conclusion: Based on the results of the study, women whose spouses suffered from psychotic disorders experienced various psychological challenges. Therefore, it is recommended that the health care staff take such psychological challenges into consideration to design and implement effective strategies to solve the related problems.



