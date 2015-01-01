Abstract

Objective: This study aimed to model risky driving and predict its occurrence according to the constructs of personality organization and mentalization considering the role of aggressive driving as a mediator construct. Method: A total of 428 individuals (219 men and 209 women) were selected using convenience sampling. The participants completed self-report questionnaires on aggressive driving, risky driving, mentalization and personality organization Also, data were analyzed using structural equating model and weighted regression. Results: The results of this study showed a goof fit of the proposed structural model for predicting risky driving after some modifications (CFI = 0.95, RMSEA = 0.09). According to the results of regression weights, personality organization (regression weighted: 0.044) and aggressive driving (regression weighted: 0.98) were the strongest and mentalization (regression weighted: 0.004) was the weakest predictor of risky driving. Aggressive driving was the strongest direct predictor and personality organization the strongest indirect predictor of risky driving. Conclusion: Risky driving is a function of direct and indirect personal factors. Moreover, emotional factors have a direct effect on risky driving and more substantial constructs, such as personality, have an indirect effect on risky driving.



Language: en