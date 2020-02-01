Abstract

BACKGROUND: Snowboarding is a very common sport especially among young adults. Common injuries are hand, wrist, shoulder and ankle injuries.



PURPOSE: of this study was to analyze different injury pattern in children and young adults comparing with adults.



METHODS: Patients who were admitted for ambulant or stationary treatment as a result of injury practicing snowboard received a questionnaire and were divided into three groups (children, young adults and adults) according to their age. Between october 2002 and may 2007 1929 injured snowboard sportsmen were included in the study. Data such as location, date and time of accident as well as information about the slope were carried out. In addition snowboard skills were classified and patients were questioned whether they wore special protectors.



RESULTS: 32.5% of injured patients were female (n = 626) and 67.5% male (n = 1303) with a mean age of patients of 21.9 (7-66) years. 13% of all patients were in group I (children), 19.2% in group II (young adults) and 67.8% in group III (adults).Most common injuries with 60% of all accidents were injuries of the hand wrist especially in children beginning with snowboard sports. Injuries on the regular track were most common followed by jumps in the kicker park and rails in the fun-park. 20.6% in group I, 13.6% in group II and 12.8% group III did not wear any protectors.



CONCLUSION: Children and adolescents presented different injury patterns than adults. Young participants of up to 14 years of age are endangered especially during the first days of learning this sport. Further development of protectors with regard to biomechanical characteristics is important to achieve an optimal protective effect. LEVEL OF EVIDENCE: 2b.



