Stewart CE, Kanicki AC, Bauer DS, Altschuler RA, King WM. Mil. Med. 2020; 185(Suppl 1): 454-461.
Kresge Hearing Research Institute, University of Michigan, 1150 W. Medical Center Drive, Ann Arbor, MI 48109-5616.
INTRODUCTION: The vestibular system is essential for normal postural control and balance. Because of their proximity to the cochlea, the otolith organs are vulnerable to noise. We previously showed that head jerks that evoke vestibular nerve activity were no longer capable of inducing a response after noise overstimulation. The present study adds a greater range of jerk intensities to determine if the response was abolished or required more intense stimulation (threshold shift).
