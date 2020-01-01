|
Citation
Coleman JL, Marceau L, Zincavage R, Magnavita AM, Ambrosoli J, Shi L, Simon E, Ortigo K, Clarke-Walper K, Penix E, Wilk J, Ruzek JI, Rosen RC. Mil. Med. 2020; 185(Suppl 1): 286-295.
Affiliation
New England Research Institutes, Inc., 480 Pleasant Street, Watertown, MA 02472.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Association of Military Surgeons of the United States)
DOI
PMID
32074365
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Web-based interventions hold great promise for the dissemination of best practices to clinicians, and investment in these resources has grown exponentially. Yet, little research exists to understand their impact on intended objectives. MATERIALS & METHODS: The Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Clinicians Exchange is a website to support clinicians treating veterans and active duty military personnel with PTSD, evaluated in a randomized controlled trial (N = 605). This manuscript explores how a subset of clinicians, those who utilized the intervention (N = 148), engaged with it by examining detailed individual-level web analytics and qualitative feedback. Stanford University and New England Research Institutes Institutional Review Boards approved this study.
