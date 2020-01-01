|
Citation
Rice VJ, Schroeder PJ, Cassenti DN, Boykin GL. Mil. Med. 2020; 185(Suppl 1): 184-189.
Affiliation
Army Research Laboratory, Bldg 459, Aberdeen Proving Ground, MD 21005.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Association of Military Surgeons of the United States)
DOI
PMID
32074326
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Traumatic brain injury (TBI) is considered a signature injury from the fighting in Iraq and Afghanistan. Since the year 2000, over 370,000 U.S. active duty service members have been diagnosed with TBI. Although prior research has shown that even mild forms of TBI are associated with impaired cognitive performance, it is not clear which facets of cognition (computation, memory, reasoning, etc.) are impacted by injury.
