Wermer A, Kerwin J, Welsh K, Mejia-Alvarez R, Tartis M, Willis A. Mil. Med. 2020; 185(Suppl 1): 205-213.

Department of Neurology, San Antonio Military Medical Center, 3551 Roger Brooke Dr, San Antonio, TX 78219.

(Copyright © 2020, Association of Military Surgeons of the United States)

10.1093/milmed/usz228

32074306

INTRODUCTION: The mechanical response of brain tissue to high-speed forces in the blast and blunt traumatic brain injury is poorly understood. Object-to-object variation and interspecies differences are current limitations in animal and cadaver studies conducted to study damage mechanisms. Biofidelic and transparent tissue simulants allow the use of high-speed optical diagnostics during a blast event, making it possible to observe deformations and damage patterns for comparison to observed injuries seen post-mortem in traumatic brain injury victims.

METHODS: Material properties of several tissue simulants were quantified using standard mechanical characterization techniques, that is, shear rheometric, tensile, and compressive testing.

RESULTS: Polyacrylamide simulants exhibited the best optical and mechanical property matching with the fewest trade-offs in the design of a cranial test object. Polyacrylamide gels yielded densities of ~1.04 g/cc and shear moduli ranging 1.3-14.55 kPa, allowing gray and white matter simulant tuning to a 30-35% difference in shear for biofidelity.

CONCLUSIONS: These materials are intended for use as layered cranial phantoms in a shock tube and open field blasts, with focus on observing phenomena occurring at the interfaces of adjacent tissue simulant types or material-fluid boundaries. Mechanistic findings from these studies may be used to inform the design of protective gear to mitigate blast injuries.

Published by Oxford University Press on behalf of Association of Military Surgeons of the United States 2020.


Language: en
