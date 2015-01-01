Abstract

Following the passage of a new traffic law in March 2017, an inquiry survey was performed for 202 patients (men 60.9%, women 39.1%) in a medical center for neurocognitive disorders in Japan. Half of the 108 patients who currently had a driver's license had experienced traffic problems, including nearly crashing accidentally, in the past, but only a few of the men were willing to return their driver's license to the government, regardless of age (<75 and ≥75 years old). They mainly worried about how they would manage daily activities without a car, such as shopping for necessities, visiting the clinic, having the chance to get outside. They also worried about increasing the burden of other family members. In contrast, the other 94 patients who either did not have a driver's license or had already returned them to the government expected only slight issues due to the law, or even felt positive about losing their license. However, roughly half of those 94 patients did not get exchanging benefits (traffic discount card and license record card) on losing licenses probably due to less knowledge about such benefits. The present study revealed various aspects of elderly patients' thoughts concerning their driver's licenses in a local city of Japan.

