|
Citation
|
Alqahtani F, Bishawi K, Jaber M. Saudi Dent. J. 2020; 32(2): 61-67.
|
Affiliation
|
College of Dentistry, Ajman University, United Arab Emirates.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, King Saud University and Saudi Dental Society, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32071533
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVES: Maxillofacial trauma (MFT) is a serious health problem and in Saudi Arabia is mainly caused by road traffic accidents (RTAs). MFT commonly associated with injuries to the face, head, and jaws and may cause soft tissue lacerations and bruises. MFT can also cause fatal blood loss and airway obstruction. The objective of this review was to determine the prevalence of MFT, identify the major causative factors in males and females in the main cities of Saudi Arabia.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Maxillofacial trauma; Road traffic accidents; Saudi Arabia