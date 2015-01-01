SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Vourgidis I, Maglaras L, Alfakeeh AS, Al-Bayatti AH, Ferrag MA. Sensors (Basel) 2020; 20(4): e997.

Department of Computer Science, Guelma University, Guelma 24000, Algeria.

(Copyright © 2020, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)

10.3390/s20040997

32069811

The field of cooperative intelligent transport systems and more specifically pedestrians to vehicles could be characterized as quite challenging, since there is a broad research area to be studied, with direct positive results to society. Pedestrians to vehicles is a type of cooperative intelligent transport system, within the group of early warning collision/safety system. In this article, we examine the research and applications carried out so far within the field of pedestrians to vehicles cooperative transport systems by leveraging the information coming from vulnerable road users' smartphones. Moreover, an extensive literature review has been carried out in the fields of vulnerable road users outdoor localisation via smartphones and vulnerable road users next step/movement prediction, which are closely related to pedestrian to vehicle applications and research. We identify gaps that exist in these fields that could be improved/extended/enhanced or newly developed, while we address future research objectives and methodologies that could support the improvement/development of those identified gaps.


GPS; cooperative intelligent transport systems (C-ITS); inertial measurement units sensors; pedestrian to vehicle (P2V); smartphones; vehicle to pedestrian (V2P); vulnerable road users (VRUs)

