Fischer et al.1 present arguments for Brazil to follow the Canadian approach to cannabis. Despite their own data showing that North America has the highest prevalence of cannabis use worldwide (around 11%), in some jurisdictions that have already legalized use completely, such as Denver, this figure reaches 20% in some groups. Conversely, the average prevalence worldwide is only 3%.



This difference in prevalence is important in order to choose the best policy to implement. Countries which have legalized cannabis have the highest prevalence of consumption, a legal market that is steadily growing, and an illegal market that is also increasing despite the wishful thinking that legalization would stop drug trafficking.



Fischer et al.1 quickly take the ideological path of criticizing prohibition-based approaches, advocating that liberalization and a more public health-oriented approach would be an evolution in terms of policy.



What is called prohibition has some strong adversaries. However, the large majority of countries consider cannabis an illegal product. This is clearly not a perfect policy, but it is keeping the prevalence of cannabis use low worldwide.



Why should we follow the Canadian model, which has increased the numbers of users consistently over the last few years? One important aspect is that Canada has already created one of the largest cannabis companies profiting on the wave of legalization. Is it in the interest of Brazil to have new companies selling cannabis on an open market? To become a branch of the North American cannabis corporations?

