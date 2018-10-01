|
Citation
Wadsworth E, Hammond D. Addict. Behav. 2019; 90: 171-175.
Affiliation
School of Public Health and Health Systems, University of Waterloo, Waterloo, Ontario, Canada.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2019, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
30412908
PMCID
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Cannabis is the most widely used illicit substance in the world. An increasing number of jurisdictions have legalized medical and non-medical cannabis; comparisons across jurisdictions can help evaluate the impact of these policy innovations. The current study examined patterns of cannabis use among youth in Canada (CA), England (EN) and the United States (US). At the time of study, non-medical cannabis use was prohibited federally in all three countries; however, medical cannabis was accessible with varying restrictions in CA, EN and most US states, while non-medical cannabis was legal in four US states.
Language: en
Keywords
Cannabis; Drug Policy; Legalization; Marijuana; Youth