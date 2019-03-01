Abstract

The legalisation of cannabis on the American continent in recent years has reinvigorated calls for cannabis law reform in many countries. Yet researchers have described potentially negative public health and social impacts of profit driven commercial markets for cannabis. Consequently, they have suggested exploring a number of alternative regulatory options, such as "not-for-profit" or "for-benefit" organisations. However, many of these new models are yet to be developed in detail. This paper presents a "community enterprise" model for recreational cannabis based on the alcohol licensing trusts which have existed in New Zealand for many decades. Alcohol licensing trusts are community-owned entities which operate alcohol retail outlets and return a portion of their profits back to local communities in the form of grants, loans and donations. The principal benefits of the "community trust" model are suppressing the commercial incentive to expand the market, establishing statutory obligations to distribute revenue back to the community, and establishing community governance over alcohol sales. The removal of a strong commercial incentive and community accountability may also contribute to lower levels of availability, higher prices and less harm. A further benefit is providing the local community with some oversight of a trust's commercial activities via community elections of the trust board and the ability to call a "community poll" to vote on the future existence of the trust. Our proposed community cannabis licensing trust model seeks to address some of the challenges experienced by alcohol licensing trusts in New Zealand, including the lack of general oversight and balancing the commercial and social aims of the trusts. A limitation of this model includes a lack of research and evaluation of the existing alcohol licensing trusts and further research in this area would inform the application of the model to cannabis.



