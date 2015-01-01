Abstract

Objectives: In this study, we examined the co-occurrence of multiple health-risk behaviors to determine whether there are any differences in the pattern of co-occurrence by sex. Methods: We conducted latent class analysis using the national 2013 Youth Risk Behavior Survey data for the overall sample, and separately by sex (N = 13,583). Results: Over half of the sample (53%) belonged to the low risk subgroup (Class 1). Class 2 accounted for 15% of adolescents, and over 40% in this subgroup reported riding with a drunk driver, and 63% reported texting while driving a vehicle. Over 14% belonged to Class 3, which had a higher probability of being depressed and suicidal (81% and 64%, respectively). Class 4 accounted for over 9% of adolescents who reported high probabilities for current cigarette (97%), tobacco (99%), and alcohol use (73%); and over half reported current marijuana use (52%). Class 5 accounted for 8.5% of adolescents identified as high-risk polysubstance users. Analyses showed differences by sex in the pattern of co-occurrences. Conclusion: Several adolescent risk behaviors are interrelated regardless of sex. However, sex differences in the higher probability of depressive symptoms and suicidality among girls highlight the need for interventions that consider the demographic composition of adolescents.





