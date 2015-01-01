Abstract

As numerous jurisdictions worldwide are liberalizing cannabis laws, there is increasing need to understand the social contexts and individual perceptions involved in driving under the influence of cannabis (DUIC). We conducted 20 one-to-one interviews with adult participants recruited from a remedial program for drivers convicted of or suspended for impaired driving. Study eligibility included having driven a motor vehicle within an hour of using cannabis in the last year. Many participants described DUIC as part of ordinary or routine experiences. Despite availability of other transportation options, DUIC was often preferred due to convenience and cost-effectiveness. While most recalled feeling some effects of cannabis use or high while driving, many reported that they did not feel a need to compensate for impairment. Our findings--particularly that of DUIC as a regularly occurring behavior--highlight important challenges for designing effective education and prevention initiatives.





