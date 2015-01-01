Abstract

The legalization of Cannabis has important implications for the life of Canadians including community mobility, law enforcement, and injury prevention, among others. In this context, and at the intersection between these dimensions of civic participation and public health, impaired driving emerges as a concern among the general public, and a risk for Canadian drivers and road users. The scientific community and government agencies have recognized a general need to build a body of evidence around cannabis-related research. However, common pitfalls to the generation of timely, suitable, and effective research must be avoided. This commentary presents a reflection on the role research must play in the development of proactive and pre-emptive action and applies it to the field of impaired driving. The latter is achieved by drawing on the example of alcohol-related research as a blueprint on the path to injury prevention in the context of cannabis-impaired driving.





