Abstract

This is the first study to investigate the mechanism of Post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) after the 2017 7.0 Ritcher scale Jiuzhaigou earthquake. In order to identify the mechanism underling interactions among different factors associated with PTSD symptoms. Three months after the earthquake, 607 participants from the heavy damaged areas were recruited in this survey. Demographic information and scale measurements on social support, resilience, anxiety, depression, and PTSD were collected using standardized questionnaire. The result showed that PTSD, anxiety symptoms, and depressive symptoms prevalence in the severely affected area were 52.7 %, 53.8 % and 69.6 %, respectively. Resilience and social support had direct effects on PTSD, as well as indirect effects on PTSD through anxiety and depression. The proposed mechanism on PTSD explained the paths among the measured variables, which explained the risk and protective factors related to PTSD. This current study has important practical implications for understanding mental health status of earthquake victims.



