Abstract

BACKGROUND: Normal aging is associated with balance, mobility and working memory decline that increase fall risk and influence activity of daily living functions. Mounting evidence suggests that physical activity is beneficial for decreasing aging effects. Previous studies have focused on land-based physical activity. Research concerning the aquatic environment is scarce. The primary objectives of this three arm intervention pilot study were to examine the effects of an aquatic physical intervention program on balance, gait, fall risk and working memory among community-dwelling older individuals. The secondary objective was to examine the effects of an aquatic physical intervention program on safety of street-crossing among community-dwelling older individuals.



METHODS: Forty-two healthy participants aged 65 or older were enrolled into one of three intervention groups: aquatic physical intervention (API) (N = 13), on-land physical intervention (OLPI) (N = 14) or non-physical intervention (NPI) (N = 15). The intervention took place from 2018 until 2019 at Tel-Aviv University, Sheba medical center and Reich Center. The protocol included 30-min sessions twice a week for 12 weeks. Balance, gait and fall risk were assessed by the Tinneti test, working memory abilities were assessed by digit span and Corsi blocks tests and simulated safe streets-crossing was assessed by the hazard perception test for pedestrians. Testing and data collection was conducted at baseline, after six weeks and 12 weeks of intervention. All members of the professional team involved in evaluating participants were blind to the intervention group to which participants were allocated.



RESULTS: The differences in Tinetti balance (F (2, 39)=10.03, p < 0.01), fall risk (F (2, 39)=5.62, p0 > .05), digit span forward (F (2, 39)=8.85, p < 0.01) and Corsi blocks forward (F (2, 39)=3.54, p < 0.05) and backward (F (2, 39)=6.50, p < 0.05) scores after 12 weeks between the groups were significant. The API group showed improved scores. The differences in hazard perception test for pedestrians scores after 12 weeks of intervention between the groups were marginally significant (F (2, 39)=3.13, p = 0.055). The API group showed improved scores.



CONCLUSIONS: These findings may affect experts working with the elderly population when making decisions concerning therapeutic prevention interventions for the deficiencies of elderly patients. Older adults practicing aquatic physical activity could contribute to their increased safety. TRIAL REGISTRATION: Trial registration number: ClinicalTrials.gov Registry NCT03510377. Date of registration: 10/31/2017.

