Citation
Zhang N, Lee SK, Zhang J, Piehler T, Gewirtz A. Dev. Psychol. 2020; 56(3): 652-663.
Affiliation
Department of Family Social Science, University of Minnesota-Twin Cities.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, American Psychological Association)
DOI
PMID
32077731
Abstract
Children of combat deployed parents are at risk of behavioral problems. Parental emotion socialization (PES) has been theorized to influence children's behaviors; many studies lend support to this theory. However, longitudinal studies examining PES with experimental designs are sparse. In this study, we estimated PES growth trajectories following a parenting intervention and evaluated whether intervention induced improvements in PES predict child outcomes in postdeployed military families. National Guard/Reserve families with at least one deployed parent and a child aged 4-13 years were randomized into an intervention or control group. Data from all 255 2-parent married families, who were primarily Caucasian and middle-class, were analyzed. PES was indicated by self-reported nonsupportive and supportive reactions to children's negative emotions (baseline, 1-year, and 2-year follow-up). Child behaviors were assessed through averaged mother- and father- reports (baseline and 2-year follow-up).
