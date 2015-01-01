|
Radovanović Nenadić U, Teodorović S. Health Secur. 2020; 18(1): 29-35.
Smilja Teodorović, PhD, is an Associate Professor, Department of Forensic Sciences, University of Criminal Investigation and Police Studies, Belgrade, Serbia.
32078418
Bioterrorism presents a complex national, international, and human security threat, which requires a multidisciplinary approach to preparation and planning. Although the public plays an integral part of every aspect of bioterrorism, their understanding of and attitudes toward bioterrorism have not been extensively researched in the past, but are important for efficient knowledge communication. This study examines the baseline public comprehension and perceptions of bioterrorism, as well as the underpinning, trusted information sources in the Republic of Serbia.
Bioterrorism; Communication; Information sources; Risk communication