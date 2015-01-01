Abstract

Bioterrorism presents a complex national, international, and human security threat, which requires a multidisciplinary approach to preparation and planning. Although the public plays an integral part of every aspect of bioterrorism, their understanding of and attitudes toward bioterrorism have not been extensively researched in the past, but are important for efficient knowledge communication. This study examines the baseline public comprehension and perceptions of bioterrorism, as well as the underpinning, trusted information sources in the Republic of Serbia.



RESULTS demonstrate overall poor understanding of bioterrorism and a notable lack of distinction between bioterrorism and infectious agents in general. These findings represent the first such body of knowledge in Europe and are in agreement with previous data from North America and Australia. Interestingly, the idea that bioterrorism agents are an intentional laboratory product of genetic engineering and synthetic biology approaches is significantly present among the surveyed population, but with contradicting views on whether such actions would be malicious or well-intended. These ideas, coupled with substantial mistrust in government institutions and news media, could inflict serious consequences and, therefore, should be taken into consideration when designing prevention and preparedness strategies, as well as interventions through knowledge communication.

Language: en